Aamir Dogar, others walk free a day after arrest

Judicial Magistrate Marzia Ali ordered the release of all the political workers involved in the rioting case outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Multan. During the hearing of the case related to the riot outside the ECP office, the Judicial Magistrate ordered to dismiss the case and ordered the release of PTI leader Aamir Dogar and other activists. The court ordered the release of PML-N leader Tariq Rasheed, Malik Anwar, and other activists and acquitted all the accused in the case. It should be noted that there was a fight between the PML-N and PTI workers on Wednesday outside the ECP office in Multan, during which they attacked each other with pots. In the altercation, the glasses of the doors of the Election Commission office were also broken. The FIR registered against the accused contained eight provisions, including terrorism provisions, Senior PTI leader Aamir Dogar, Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar, and other members of PML-N, including Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, were named in the case.