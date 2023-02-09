Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan got Burj Khalifa Boulevard for the first time

Siddharth Anand has revealed that an action scene, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, was shot in the Burj Khalifa Boulevard. The police got the entire location closed to help the team.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan opened to a thunderous response at the box office on January 25 and emerged as a blockbuster. Here is another piece of exciting information for its fans. Director Sidharth Anand has revealed that a popular location in Dubai was shut down for the first time ever to help the team execute an action scene. Pathan is a spy-thriller, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. Siddharth Anand has revealed that an action scene, featuring SRK and John Abraham, was shot in the Burj Khalifa Boulevard. The police got the entire location closed to help the team carry out the shoot. This is the first time such a thing happened for a film. “The toughest action to execute in Pathaan – one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!,” said Siddharth.

He added “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that – oh my god… that’s for my film!”

Pathaan is a spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. John Abraham plays the antagonist, while Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. Pathaan is currently playing in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This is SRK’s first major release Zero (2018).