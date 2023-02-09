Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to produce horror drama The Underbug, first look out

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot last year, much to the delight of fans. Their wedding festivities proved to be a memorable affair that was attended by their near and dear ones. The stars have now collaborated for The Underbug, their latest outing as executive producers. It also features Ali Fazal in the lead. It is billed as a psychological horror thriller.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s production venture The Underbug has been formally announced. And, its first poster is out. It has a dark and eerie feel, which should appeal to those fond of horror dramas.

Speaking about The Underbug, Richa said: “The movie got a great response (at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles) and as creators of it we were there to witness it. It was a very proud moment for us, especially because it represented Indian cinema on such a huge global platform. This is a great time for cinema as Indian movies are getting wider reach with a global audience. The films of this genre are quite tricky since it has a very niche audience, but since it got such a positive response it kind of says it all.”

The movie is written by Shujaat Saudagar, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal. It is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar and Aman Mann. The executive Producers are Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal.