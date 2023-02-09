4th Hi-Tech Women’s and Couples Golf tees off at Royal Palm today

LAHORE: The 4th Hi-Tech Women’s and Couples Golf Tournament will be held over two days, Friday and Saturday, at the par 72, Royal Palm Golf Course here. As announced by Minaa Zainab, the women’s golf captain of Royal Palm and tournament director, the format is stroke play for women amateur category and will be contested over 18 holes on Friday (today). Eligibility categories are two, one for women who play to a handicap ranging between 0-24 and second category is for women who play to a handicap falling between 25-36. Prominent women competing in this 18 holes event are Parkha Ijaz who has the honour of playing to a zero handicap and Rimsha Ijaz who carries a handicap of one. This is a reflection of their playing expertise and capabilities .To challenge them will be proficient ones like Suniya Osama, Ghazala Yasmin, Zahida Durrani, Bushra Fatima, Amina Tiwana and seasoned ones like Ami Qin, Zenunnisa and Ana James Gill. A few other ladies who seek to become single handicappers through participative and competitive golf are Tehmina Ahmed, Shahbana Waheed, Uzma Khurshid, Rubab Haider and Momina Tarrar. Couples golf will take place on Saturday (tomorrow) and also invited are men amateurs with participation based on invitation. An added attraction is a hole in one Honda City Car on hole number thirteen. For nearest to the pin the hole assigned is hole number 2 and longest drive is on hole number 7.