Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 10 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 166067 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 193700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 10 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 193,700 Rs 177,557 Rs 169,487 Rs 145,275 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 166,067 Rs 152,227 Rs 145,308 Rs 124,550 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,607 Rs 15,223 Rs 14,531 Rs 12,455 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 470,792 Rs 431,557 Rs 411,943 Rs 353,094

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.