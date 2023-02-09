Interior ministry denies to deploy Army, Rangers during elections

The Federal Interior Ministry has denied deploying rangers’ personnel at polling stations during the elections for the vacant seats of national assembly and provinces.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the ministry for static deployment of security personnel outside the sensitive and most sensitive polling stations during the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides the 64 national assembly’s vacant seats.

In reply to the ECP, the interior ministry made an apology for giving Army, Rangers, and FC personnel for general elections.

The ministry cleared that it was not possible to appoint officials for elections in 64 constituencies and provinces. However, it added that Punjab Rangers will be present in the second circle only for the by-elections of the National Assembly in Rajanpur.

Security personnel will be engaged in the digital census from February 27 to April 3 in the country.

The ministry added that security officials are performing their duties on the internal and external borders of the country in view of the rising threat of terrorism.