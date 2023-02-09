“Arwah A Cheehaant” Teaches Us the Real Face of Love

“Arwah A Cheehaant” is authored by a well-known Baloch writer Mujahid Baloch who is working on Balochi literature to establish a reading practice in today’s youth. This book was published in 2020 by the Balochistan Academy, which is known to be one of the oldest institutions that are working on Balochi literature and history. The Academy is a great source for promoting a reading culture in the youths of Balochistan by publishing Balochi as well as Brahvi books.

Mujahid Baloch has become famous in Balochi literature for his simple style of writing short stories and novels. His published books included “Bunza,” “Dardane Safar Geran ent,” “Ketab ganj,” and “Science u Bane Adam,” etc.

Arwah A Cheehaant is a novel based on a love story of a girl and a boy. The main characters of this book are Mehran and Mahgonag.

Mehran is a rural area resident, who comes to study in a college. In his class, comes a beautiful girl. Mehran falls in love with her. The girl, Mahgonag, at first doesn’t reciprocate because she has set forward a condition: whoever studies hard and becomes a position-holder in the class would win her heart.

After listening to this, Mehran starts a new purpose in his life. He wishes to win her love. Completely giving in to hard work after a couple of months, Mehran becomes the most popular reader as well as the topper of his class.

Interim, now Mahgonag gets surprised. She starts loving Mehran. Finally, the time comes when their College life gets finished. They both go back to their homes.

This book is extremely well-written as it provides information about love. It further goes on to explain what may happen if we deceive someone in love. Unfortunately, some extraordinary circumstances should have been either deleted or edited because they were not related to the story being discussed. Also, a fruitless character is involved with no significant rules playing in the story.

Finally, I recommend this book to all readers. It will provide you with a lot of information about the real face of love. After reading this book, you will become aware of the recent circumstances of education in Balochistan’s rural areas as well.

The writer is a student at DELTA, Turbat.