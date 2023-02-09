IG Punjab orders to solve financial constraints of ghazis of police

Relief cheques worth 32 lakh 50 thousand were distributed to Ghazis who got disabled in bomb blasts, fire exchange with dacoits and accidents during duty. 6 lakh to constable Asif Ali for his lower body paralysis whereas constables Tariq Mehmood, Faisal Farooq and Naseem Khalid were given relief cheques of Rs 3.5 lakh each. Prosthetic limbs, electric wheelchairs and beds are also being provided under the new welfare package for brave Ghazis and disabled. Dr. Usman Anwar IG Punjab has set a deadline for completing the welfare cases of all martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees of the province by the month of February.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is like a family and being the head of police, taking proper care of the welfare of every member of my family is on top of my priorities. IG Punjab has taken historic steps to solve the financial difficulties and problems of police Ghazis and employees who got disabled due to accidents in service and has directed the RPOs, DPOs and unit heads to finalize welfare cases of martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees by the month of February. He reiterated that there should be no delay in completing the papers and sending the recommendations to the Central Police Office for the cases on which funds are to be released from the Central Police Office.

He said that the disabled personnel in the mission of protecting people’s life and property and eradicating anti-social elements are our pride. He said that under the new special welfare package, artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs and beds are being provided to these Ghazis, disabled and sick. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the welfare branch should ensure that the final salary, pension, dowry fund, medical aid, funeral dues, educational scholarships of the martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees of the Punjab Police are paid by the end of February and there should be no pending case of any category of welfare. He expressed these views while distributing cheques of relief funds under welfare package to the Ghazis of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab distributed relief cheques worth 32 lakh 50 thousand rupees to Lahore police Ghazis who were disabled in bomb blasts, fighting with dacoits and accidents during duty. Constable Asif Ali was given 06 lakh rupees cheque for his lower body paralysis. Similarly, constables Tariq Mehmood, Faisal Farooq and Naseem Khalid were given relief cheques of three and a half lakh rupees each. Likewise, 3.5 lakh rupees each were given to Ghazis of incidents of bomb blasts namely Head Constable Asif Ali , Constable Rizwan Ali , constable Muhammad Rizwan.

ASI Muhammad Fazal was given 2.5 lakhs while Head Constable Sarfraz Ahmed and Constable Jawad Hussain were given cheques of Rs 1.5 lakh each. IG Punjab directed that the welfare branch should finalize all the future applications of martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees within the stipulated deadline. In this regard, RPOs, DPOs and unit heads should also take decisions on the welfare of martyrs and Ghazis in their districts on priority basis. IG Punjab emphasised that supervisory officers should not spare any effort in solving their problems by keeping close contact with the Ghazis and families of martyrs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG IT, Ahsan Younis and DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were also present on this occasion.