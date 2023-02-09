Punjab CM seeks Chinese technology to overcome smog across Punjab

Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office today in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in various sectors especially overcoming smog were discussed along with CPEC projects also came under discussion. Caretaker CM while talking with the Chinese Consul General stated that Pakistan-China friendship has always come up to expectations in every difficult time. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated that China has overcome smog with the help of latest technology adding that the Chinese Air Purified Towers technology proved to be beneficial with regard to controlling smog. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that we want to benefit from the Chinese technology in order to overcome smog across Punjab especially in Lahore.

Caretaker CM stated that the Punjab government would welcome Chinese cooperation so as to cope up with smog hazards. The Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren said that China would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors adding that we would give complete assistance to the Punjab government with regard to overcoming smog problem. Chinese Consul General extended an invitation to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi to visit China and added that we would be pleased if the Caretaker CM visits China. Mohsin Naqvi stated that China is very close to his heart and Insha Allah will visit China at the earliest.

A taskforce for agriculture has been formed on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The taskforce will come up with actionable suggestions for increasing agricultural productivity and facilitating market access for agricultural commodities.

Caretaker CM will chair the taskforce while the provincial industries minister, chief secretary, Chairman P&D, secretary agriculture, secretary irrigation, secretary livestock and dairy development, heads of relevant research institutes, Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar will be the members of the taskforce.

Caretaker CM said that the taskforce will devise a workable plan to increase agricultural production by consulting stakeholders. Facilitating market access for agricultural commodities and promotion of agricultural research will be encouraged by the government, he said and added that the government will follow the recommendations to solve the problems of farmers and to ensure better compensation for their crops. He concluded that timely decisions will be taken based on the taskforce’s recommendations to drive agricultural growth.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the Karakoram Highway accident. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The provincial government stands in solidarity with the grieving families, he added.

On the notice of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the police have arrested a rickshaw driver accused of molesting a maid in Hafizabad. The CM emphasized the need for severe punishment for the accused person under the law and expressed his determination to ensure justice for the victim.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir and Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Awan visited the National Press Club Islamabad. President PFUJ Afzal Butt, President National Press Club Anwar Raza, In-charge Rawalpindi Press Club Shakila Jalil and other journalists warmly welcomed Amir Mir and Ali Nawaz Awan on their arrival at the National Press Club and presented bouquets of flowers. Officials of PFUJ, RIUJ, National Press Club and other journalist organizations were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir said that he will fully cooperate with the National Press Club for the establishment of Media Town Phase Two, Islamabad and will take steps to fulfill this long-standing demand of journalists. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is interested in solving the problems of journalists.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Awan said that he will fully cooperate with the National Press Club to identify the land for Media Town Phase Two. He said that we are aware of the problems of the journalist community and the Punjab government will provide all possible support in this regard.