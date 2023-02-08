After Hafeez, Shafiq also joins Karachi University’s HPESS

KARACHI: Not long after former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez announced his plans to continue his education, Pakistani batter Asad Shafiq announced that he is enrolling at the University of Karachi, in the department of Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS). According to an official statement issued by KU, Shafiq will be a student of BS third year in the evening shift. The Test cricketer met HPESS Chairman Professor Dr Basit Ansari and the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat here the other day. During this meeting, Shafiq told the chairman and VC that he had been compelled to drop his education after his graduation due to his commitments to national duty and sports. Now, however, he said was the best time for him to pursue higher studies, adding that he hoped other cricketers would also resume their educations in the near future. The KU VC, in response, said that Shafiq’s admission was a good sign and that there was a trend developing in the department as more sportsmen were joining the department to pursue their dreams and obtain their degrees.