BN Polo, FG Polo and Newage Cables-Master Paints score wins

LAHORE: BN Polo, FG Polo and Newage Cables-Master Paints registered victories on the second day of the Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup Tournament at the historic Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Wednesday. Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu played a hero’s role in the BN Polo’s convincing 10-7 triumph over HN Polo in the first match of the day. Hero Juan Maria Ruiz did the magic with mallet and pony and contributed with splendid six goals while sensational Raja Mikael Sami slammed in three goals, Roberto Iturrioz Arias struck one goal. For Team HN Polo, which had two goals handicap advantage, veteran Raja Samiullah and Haider Naseem banged in a brace each while Ibrahim Khalil converted one goal.

Phenomenal Raul Laplacette steered FG Polo to an imposing 7-3½ victory over Remounts in the second match of the day. Raul Laplacette emerged as hero of the day for FG Polo as he fired in four fabulous goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar thrashed in two goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal. Jota Chavanne converted all the three goals for Team Remounts while they had a handicap advantage of a half goal. Simon Prada’s heroics helped Newage Cables-Master Paints to an emphatic 7-3 win over DS Polo Team in the third and final match of the day. Simon Prada was in sublime form and exhibited excellent mallet and pony work while smashing in superb six goals while Juan Cruz Greguol converted one goal for Newage Cables-Master Paints. Bautista Garcia thrashed in two goals while Javier Guerrero struck one goal for DS Polo.