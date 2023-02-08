Pathan leads KGF 2, targets Rs.850 crore worldwide next

Pathan overtakes KGF 2. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is making rounds worldwide as its total two weeks collection reached more than Rs.350 crore. Pathan is slowly closing the gap between itself and the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 at the domestic box office.

Pathan is one of the highest collections of Bollywood movies this year. On the Day 13 of the Pathaan box office collection, King Khan actioner is on its way to becoming the second highest-grossing film in India followed by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

The film was released on January 25 and has broken all the previous record now Pathan overtakes KGF 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film earned Rs 15.7 crore on its second Monday (all languages) and took its total domestic collection to Rs 438.45 crore. With this, it left behind Yash’s KGF chapter 2.

The tweet reads: “Pathaan is super-strong on (second) Monday (weekday rates) especially after collecting a humongous total till Weekend 2. Inches closer to KGF 2 Hindi lifetime business. (Week 2) Friday 13.50 crore, Saturday 22.50 crore, Sunday 27.50 crore, Monday 8.25 crore. Total ? 422.75 crore. Hindia. India business,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. The Hindi dub of KGF: Chapter 2 collected a little over ? 500 crore.”