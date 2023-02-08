Ushna Shah’s adorable selfie with her beau wins hearts

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu cinema and television. She was born on February 12th, 1990 She has been in the industry since 2013. She comes from an artistic background, but the admiration and love she has received are entirely her own.

Recently, Ushna took to her Instagram story to post an adorable selfie with her beau captioned “I can’t wait to marry him. And for this beard to come back.”

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. The audience is now adorning her performances, and Shah is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions including Shehr-e-Yaaran, Hum Tehray Gunahgaar, Piya Mann Bhaye, Neelam Kinaray, Thoda Sa Aasman, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Lashkara, and many more.