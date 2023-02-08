ChatGPT, a popular OpenAI chatbot, has been used to perform a variety of tasks since its release in November of last year. These include writing, assisting students in cheating, and producing children’s books. We present you with a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Multiple jobs are expected to be replaced by the powerful chatbot with the fastest-growing user base.

According to Business Insider, Google may hire the chatbot at a beginner level for coding if it is interviewed. Furthermore, Amazon employees who tested ChatGPT raved about it.

Although ChatGPT is an extremely impressive bot, it can also generate misinformation, provide incorrect answers to coding problems, and make basic math errors.

As per a study conducted by the University of Oxford in 2013, 47% of jobs in the US could be replaced by AI in the next 20 years. However, this could be wrong.

Human judgment is still required in these technologies to prevent errors and bias, Anu Madgavkar, who is a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute, told Insider.

“We have to think about these things as productivity-enhancing tools, as opposed to complete replacements,” she said.

As per the research conducted by Insider, these are the jobs that are at risk of being replaced by AI.

Here’s a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence:

Tech jobs

Programming and coding are jobs that have a very high demand in today’s world, however, there is a possibility that they might be replaced in the near future.

Tech jobs including software development, web development, computer programming, coding, and data scientists are “pretty amenable” to AI technologies as ChatGPT can accurately crunch numbers, said Madgavkar.

It can also produce code faster as compared to humans, said Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute.

“What took a team of software developers might only take some of them,” he added.

Media jobs

ChatGPT is good at writing content in a “more efficient” way than humans and could replace jobs like advertising, technical writing, journalism, and any role that involves content creation said Madgavkar. However, content creation is not automatable to a big extent, he added.

ChatGPT may be able to do reporting and writing “more efficiently than humans”, said an economist.

Legal industry jobs

Even though paralegals’ and legal assistants’ jobs can be replicated, they cannot be replaced entirely as they require a degree of human judgment.

Market research analysts

An expert says that AI is good at analyzing data and predicting outcomes, hence, it can be taken over by AI.

Teachers

AI has sent a wave of worry across the teachers’ community as it can easily take over the teaching job. ChatGPT “can easily teach classes already”, said a university’s associate dean.

“Although it has bugs and inaccuracies in terms of knowledge, this can be easily improved,” Pengcheng Shi said. “Basically, you just need to train the ChatGPT.”

Finance jobs

Experts believe that AI has also put the finance industry at risk. These jobs include market research analysts, financial analysts, personal financial advisers, and those requiring manipulating of significant amounts of numerical data, said Muro, the researcher at The Brookings Institute.

He said that parts of their jobs are automatable.

Traders

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Associate Dean Pengcheng Shi said that some of the Wall Street roles could also be at risk.

“At an investment bank, people are hired out of college, and spend two, three years to work like robots and do Excel modeling — you can get AI to do that,” he said.

Graphic designers

DALL-E, which is an AI tool that can generate images within seconds, could jeopardize the graphic design industry, said Harvard Business Review post.

They said that teaching employees additional skills to create and manipulate images will affect the economy and at that time, AI will help in a hard time.

Accountants

An associate professor said that “intellectual labour” could be threatened and this includes lawyers and accountants.

“It is something new, and it will be interesting to see just how disruptive and painful it is to employment and politics,” he said.

Customer service agents

ChatGPT and related technologies may also be used to replace customer service representatives. According to a 2023 study, chatbots will replace humans as the primary customer service channel in 25% of businesses by 2027.