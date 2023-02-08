Sridevi starrer English Vinglish to release in China in 6000 theatres

Late Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish will be released in China on February 24 to mark the fifth death anniversary of the actress. The Bollywood movie, directed by Gauri Shinde, will be screened in 6,000 theatres in the country. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on October 5, 2012, in India.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kumar Ahuja, COO of Eros International, said in a statement, “Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.”

English Vinglish is a story about a housewife and caterer, Shashi, who is often made fun of by her family for not knowing English. She goes on to learn the language and in her attempt, she discovers more about herself and values her life as a wife and a mother.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was found dead in the washroom of her hotel room. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Married to producer Boney Kapoor, the couple have two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.