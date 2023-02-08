Selena Gomez’s BFF Raquelle Stevens finally responds to documentary backlash

Selena Gomez’s close friend Raquelle Stevens wants to tell you something you don’t know.

Three months after the release of the singer’s My Mind & Me documentary-which featured footage of Selena’s friendship with the Sunshine Mind author-Raquelle is finally responding to critics.

“Anytime you do anything public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people,” Raquelle said during a Feb. 3 appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “You just don’t even go there if you’re not willing to be able to take the heat, but the biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world.

As the 30-year-old noted, “It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it’s honest, and it’s real.”

Shortly after the film was released in November 2022, Raquelle faced criticism from fans online who called the author “dismissive” and “controlling” during their interactions.

But for Raquelle, her bond with the Selena + Chef star goes beyond what fans were able to see.

“I think what it’s a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram or they’re scrolling through TikTok, or you’re watching a documentary, you’re getting a small glimpse into someone’s life, you’re not seeing the full picture,” she continued. “And the truth is we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest and I’m so grateful for that.”

She added, “And I’m grateful that it was included in the documentary because I think that it is important to see, and I think it’s amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships and I welcome that in my life too.”

For Raquelle, moving past the backlash is quite simple, as she explained that her inner peace is quite unwavering.

“When your inner life is strong and you are living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night,,” she noted. “And it doesn’t matter what you face, what you go through – there’s a peace that comes with living a life of integrity, and so I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am. Anyone really could say anything, but I have a peace that is unshakable.”