Google introduces a ChatGPT rival, Bard

To compete with ChatGPT, Google is releasing the Bard chatbot, which is AI-powered. Bard is based on Google's huge language model Lamda, which one programmer said had responses that were so similar to humans' that he thought it might even be sentient.

new AI chatbots are made to find information and respond to queries. The most well-known example is ChatGPT.

They utilise the internet as a vast repository of knowledge, but there are worries that it may also contain offensive content and misinformation.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated in a blog post that Bard “seeks to integrate the richness of the world’s knowledge with the strength, intelligence, and creativity of our massive language models.”

Mr Pichai stressed that he wanted Google’s AI services to be “bold and responsible” but did not elaborate on how Bard would be prevented from sharing harmful or abusive content.

The platform will initially operate on a “lightweight” version of Lamda, requiring less power so that more people can use it at once, he said. Google’s statement comes in the wake of widespread rumours that Microsoft will soon integrate the AI chatbot ChatGPT into its search engine Bing as a result of a multi-billion dollar investment in the company that developed it, OpenAI.

ChatGPT can answer questions and carry out requests in text form, based on information from the internet as it was in 2021. It can generate speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays.

It is currently free for people to use, although it costs the firm a few pennies each time somebody does. OpenAI recently announced a subscription tier to complement free access.

But the ultimate aim of chatbots lies in internet search, experts believe – replacing pages of web links with one definitive answer.

Sundar Pichai said that people are using Google search to ask more nuanced questions than previously.

Whereas, for example, a common question about the piano in the past may have been how many keys it has, now it is more likely to be whether it is more difficult to learn than the guitar – which does not have an immediate factual answer.

“AI can be helpful in these moments, synthesizing insights for questions where there’s no one right answer,” he wrote.

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web.”