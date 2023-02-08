Türkiye thanks Pakistan for prompt help

The Turkish Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support after the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye. According to a tweet by the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, the PAF aircraft carrying USAR Teams of the Pakistan Army, along with the aids, has safely landed at Adana. “We would like to convey our best wishes and warm thanks to our brothers and sisters in Pakistan for their prompt and precious support,” the tweet added. Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying members of Search & Rescue Team and blankets from PAF Base, Nur Khan has landed in Türkiye. The PAF aircraft was carrying relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye, a PAF news release said. It said the transport fleet of Pakistan Air Force has always been at the forefront to respond to natural disasters and calamities both inland and abroad.