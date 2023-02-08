Priority measures being taken for welfare of martyrs, ghazis: IG Punjab

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees. In this regard, the welfare branch of Punjab Police has issued 80 crore rupees for the welfare of police employees in the current financial year under various categories i.e scholarship, Guzara allowance, dowry fund and last salary. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin told the media representatives about the orders initiated on the instructions of IG Punjab and said that the best welfare of police employees is the top priority of IG Punjab. He said that after completing the action on all the pending and completed cases related to the welfare package of police martyrs, the release of funds has been approved.

He said that all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads have been directed to purchase house and hand it over to those families of martyrs who have not got the houses yet and submit a report to Central Police office within a week. Similarly, all the scholarships of the martyrs’ children have been completed by 7th February and cheques have been issued and in the future the education scholarships of the martyrs’ children will be issued from the DPO office in their local districts and for this they will not have to come to Lahore or the Central Police Office. He said that in future, scholarships will be given to the children of martyrs during the academic year and in this regard, funds are being sent to RPOs, DPOs. He said no case of educational scholarship of police employee’s children will be pending to whom scholarships have not been issued till March 1st.

DIG Welfare said that to solve the problems of Police Ghazis, the Ghazi package has been reorganized by adding substantial increase. He said that under the directive of IG Punjab, during the last two days, the list of cases of Ghazis who are confined to bed due to disability or permanent disability has been finalized and submitted to the Welfare Management Committee, which will approve the release of funds for all cases by Wednesday, February 8. He said that around 150 disabled and totally disabled Ghazis are being provided with surgical beds, electrical chairs and prosthetic limbs while besides in Pakistan, they have also been given the facility to be sent abroad for medical treatment. This will be a revolutionary initiative for the rehabilitation of Ghazis who got disabled in the line of duty, which will provide special benefits to Ghazis. DIG Welfare said that all the cases related to scholarships, dowry funds, farewell pay and dowry and burial of serving employees’ children have been completed and the relief funds will be transferred to the concerned employees this week. He further said that cases received in future will be resolved within 15 days as per SOPs. DIG Welfare said that instructions have been issued to all districts, units, training institutes regarding the pending cases that all such cases related to the welfare of police personnel should be sent to the Central Police Office so that funds can be released to them immediately. He said that the helpline number 99212337 is active for the families of police martyrs where they can call me during office hours and talk to me directly regarding any of their problems. He said that apart from this, all the police employees can directly send all their welfare related cases to the Central Police Office through IGP Complaint No. 1787 so that practical steps can be taken for their redressal without delay.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that quality food should be provided to the police employees working in the Central Police Office according to hygiene rules. IGP emphasised that suggestions of police personnel should be taken into consideration while choosing the weekly menu of food. IG Punjab directed the AIG Admin to address issues of the Central Police Office canteen under his supervision and ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of food while providing it to the employees at a cheap price. IG Punjab took lunch with a police personnel to check the quality of food available in the canteen and inquired about the problems while talking to the employees. IG Punjab said that all possible steps will be taken to provide a better environment to the police employees posted in the Central Police Office. IG Punjab also visited other sections along with kitchen and gave orders to improve cleanliness arrangements.