BoP signs agreement with Lahore Qalandars

The Bank of Punjab has signed a partnership agreement with Lahore Qalandars (LQ) ahead of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The agreement was signed by Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Mr. Atif Naeem Rana & (CEO – Lahore Qalandars) at a ceremony held at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Top players Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman along with other players of Lahore Qalandars team and senior management from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

BOP and Lahore Qalandars have a long-standing collaborative relationship; BOP is the Qalandars’ exclusive banking partner; last year we co-launched the first of its kind BOP Lahore Qalandars Debit Card – a sports affinity debit card powered by Mastercard.

More recently, both organizations joined hands to work towards supporting the growth of women’s cricket, through the Lahore Qalandars and Sports Board Punjab’s Player Development Program. Supporting women’s cricket at the grassroots level is an extension of BOP’s organizational ethos with regard to Banking on Equality, and inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) said, “As one of the country’s leading financial institutions, BOP prides itself on playing a vital role in promoting wholesome, beneficial, and positive activities pertaining to sports, literature, culture, and arts. We believe in developing our youth by providing them with enriching opportunities for learning, fitness, entertainment, and creativity. Last year, BOP powered the LQ Player Development Program for women’s cricket and also sponsored various cricket tournaments for differently-abled persons which is a manifestation of our devotion to inclusivity and social equity.”

He further added, “On behalf of the Bank of Punjab, we are immensely honored to support economically and socially important activities like PSL, and are proud to be doing our part for the cricket economy in supporting the PSL 7 Champion team Lahore Qalandars.”

On this occasion, Mr. Atif Naeem Rana (CEO – LQ) said, “We are delighted to announce The Bank of Punjab as our official banking partner, the continuation of this partnership is due to the like-mindedness of Lahore Qalandars and BOP, long-lasting and strong partnerships are very important for the franchises because staying together is progress and success.”