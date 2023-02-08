Naqvi orders to do away with practice of daily quota of traffic challans

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to do away with the practice of daily quota of traffic challans across Punjab and assured that the performance of traffic wardens would not be subject to the number of daily challans. Similarly, licensing centers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi would work in two shifts seven days a week while licensing centre at Liberty Market in Lahore would work round the clock.

He was chairing a meeting to review proposals to improve the traffic system in the province. The meeting was attended by several key officials including Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IGP, ACS (Home), secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, DIG Traffic Punjab, COO of PSCA, commissioner and DC Lahore, CTO Lahore, secretary RTA Lahore and MD TEPA. The CM was informed that 3 lakh 70 thousand vehicles and motorcycles are added in Lahore every year.

The CM disclosed that Gulberg, Mall Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road would be made model roads and an effective management system would be introduced for the smooth flow of traffic. He added that special attention should be given to road engineering while removing encroachments and other road obstacles.

The CM announced an outreach program for the issuance of driving licenses. Under the program, traffic police teams would go to colleges for conducting driving tests and issuance of licenses to qualified students. The students would also be regularly updated about the traffic rules.

The CM also directed to dispose of the issues related to the promotion of traffic wardens without delay and ordered a crackdown against the meat sellers on the roads in Punjab. Not only the traffic flow is affected by the meat sellers but also the fear of aerial accidents is increased because of birds. While ordering indiscriminate action against the beggars’ mafia on city roads, he said that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against them and the beggar children should be shifted to the Child Welfare & Protection Bureau for their rehabilitation.

I have also been instructed to complete Samanabad and Kalma Chowk underpasses without delay because fixing the traffic system was a daunting challenge which has to be met. Citizens suffer from traffic jams and we have to resolve it urgently, he opined. I also realize what kind of trouble one has to go through due to cluttered traffic.

The CM further directed that the best planning should be done keeping in mind the ongoing development works and PSL matches in the city. In case of road closures, the public should be informed well in advance, he added. If the traffic system is improved, people would pray for you while fulfilling their responsibilities.

Rescuers have been sent to Turkiye to help the earthquake victims on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Rescue 1122’s delegation includes UN-certified rescuers. The rescuers will reach Turkiye to take part in the rescue and relief operations of the earthquake victims. DG Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer is supervising the team. The rescue team includes a search squad and two technical rescue squads. A 7-member medical team is also included in the team. Medical team members are skilled in providing medical aid to the injured. The team also includes a communication and logistics squad.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Turkiye was a brotherly country of Pakistan and we cannot see it in trouble. The rescuers of Punjab have gone to Turkiye to rescue the earthquake victims. The best experts have been dispatched for the rescue and relief operations of the earthquake victims, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced to waive off the tuition fees of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab adding that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.

While talking to a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM asked the traffic police to issue driving licenses to Kashmiri students and stated that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open the accounts of Kashmiri students. Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post graduation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the prime minister would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students who are like our own children, he added.

The students thanked the CM and appreciated the organization of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The participants also offered prayers for the departed souls of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. Columnist Taufiq Butt said that the doors of Pakistanis’ hearts are always open for Kashmir and Kashmiris.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Aamir Mir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, secretary specialized healthcare, secretary information, VCs of King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Vice President Punjab Medical Association and others were also present.