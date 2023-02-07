Google introduces a ChatGPT rival, Bard

To compete with ChatGPT, Google is releasing the Bard chatbot, which is AI-powered.

Bard is based on Google’s huge language model Lamda, which one programmer said had responses that were so similar to humans’ that he thought it might even be sentient AI tools for its current search engine. AI chatbots also announced new AI chatbots are made to find information and respond to queries. The most well-known example is ChatGPT.