Pakistan suspends cricketer Asif Afridi for 2 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday banned spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi from all cricket for a period of two years after he pleaded guilty to two violations of the board’s anti-corruption code.

“Afridi has been handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of a second clause,” the PCB said in a statement.

The ban on 36-year-old Afridi starts from Sept. 12, when he was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The left-arm spinner failed to disclose to the PCB security and anti-corruption department an approach or invitation to engage in corrupt conduct.

Afridi has 118 wickets in 36 first-class matches, and starred in the Pakistan Super League when he took eight wickets in five matches last year. He was picked in the Pakistan squad for a home Twenty20 series against Australia but didn’t play.