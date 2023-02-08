Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 171433 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 199960 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 8 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 199,960 Rs 183,296 Rs 174,965 Rs 149,970 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 171,433 Rs 157,147 Rs 150,004 Rs 128,575 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,143 Rs 15,715 Rs 15,000 Rs 12,858 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 486,007 Rs 445,504 Rs 425,256 Rs 364,505

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.