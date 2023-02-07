‘Joyland’ to release on March 10 in India

Pakistan’s Oscar nomination movie Joyland will reportedly release in Indian theatres on March 10, as per Press Trust of India (PTI).

The worldwide release dates of the Saim Sadiq directorial were shared on the film’s official Instagram handle.

“We’re so excited to share Joyland with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe,” read the post.

Joyland will be the first Pakistani film to release in India in more than a decade after Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol. The film has been acquired by HBO for Eastern Europe and negotiations are underway for Italy, Latin America and Israel.

Other than Junejo and Khan, the film stars Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salman Peerzada, and Sohail Samir in pivotal roles. Actor-director Riz Ahmed and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai are also Joyland’s executive producers.