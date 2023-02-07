This $86M yacht can ‘fly’ across water

A variety of unique and imaginative superyacht concepts have been sprouting in recent months and this most recent creation from Lazzarini Design Studio is no exception. The 74-metre-long Plectrum can lift itself above the water and seemingly “fly” at high speeds, thanks to hydrofoil technology. The foiling monohulls used in America’s Cup, one of the oldest international sailing yacht contests, were a major source of inspiration for the design, according to the Italian studio’s staff, reported CNN. However, this enormous orange vessel will be propelled by three 5,000 horsepower hydrogen-powered motors rather than the wind like a sailing boat. Although foiling technology has been around for a while, it has recently gained prominence. But constructing a hydrofoil of this magnitude would surely be a major challenge. Although the design is still a concept, the creators claim that if a buyer is found, it could be built in two years for about $87 million. “We like to remember that in 1964, shipbuilding was already capable of similar vessel construction,” the designers said in a statement.