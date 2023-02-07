Today Gold price In Pakistan 7 February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 7 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 173954 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 202900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 202,900 Rs 185,991 Rs 177,537 Rs 152,175 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 173,954 Rs 159,457 Rs 152,210 Rs 130,466 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,395 Rs 15,946 Rs 15,221 Rs 13,047 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 493,153 Rs 452,054 Rs 431,509 Rs 369,865

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.