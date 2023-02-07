ZONG 4G partners with BYKEA to offer bundles

Pakistan’s leading digital and telecommunication, ZONG 4G has announced its partnership with Bykea. Staying true to its vision of offering convenience through innovation to its customers, Zong 4G bundles and mobile-top-ups are now available on the BYKEA app.

Zong 4G has a vision to be truly customer centric and make it super easy for subscribers to use its services while on the go. Through this partnership, BYKEA driver partners and passengers will now be able to subscribe to Zong 4G mobile bundles while using the BYKEA app and will also be able to top-up their mobile credit.

Both organizations are excited to see the new feature go live. Abdul Mannan, Chief Information Officer at Bykea states, “Making communications convenient and going cashless are the visionary foundations of this partnership. Our Driver Partners usually have access to the petty cash at the end of the rides and topping mobile phones up is also a challenge for partners and passengers; by putting both of these situations together, we can solve the challenge and provide options to the partners to top up their phone credit.”

Commenting on the partnership the spokesperson of ZONG 4G said, “Zong 4G is always looking for ways to innovate and make communications robust and efficient. BYKEA’s driver partners and passengers are always on the go and through this partnership. They would be able to easily stay connected 24/7 by availing Zong 4G’s services while staying on the BYKEA app.”

Zong 4G always gives great importance to its strategic partnerships and ensures that through them it is able to build on the already excellent experience it offers to its customers.