Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams

Drake has called on Spotify to pay artists bonuses instead of plaques as a reward for reaching milestones on the music platform.

According to NME, the Grammy winner reportedly achieved the highest number on the music streamer.

The millionaire rapper took to the Instagram story to share the news and advocated for artists, “We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive.”

“[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates,” the famed musician captioned.

The Her Loss rapper’s remarks come amid the fact that he was named the highest earner on Spotify in 2021.

The Started From The Bottom singer’s profits skyrocketed to $52.5m from 21.5 billion streams. The 36-year-old worth is nearly $250m, as per edm.com.

The Canadian rapper’s comments mirrored the concerns of emerging artists who have been vocal on dismal profit sharing from streaming.

The reportedly pay of services is around $0.003 to $0.005 per stream.