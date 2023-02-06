Twinkle Khanna credits ‘boredom’ for helping start an eternal romance with Akshay

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress who is now a published author, has penned a humorous new essay on boredom and how sometimes it’s better to embrace it than fight it. She even made note of how it really aided in bringing her and her husband, Akshay Kumar, closer together when they were co-actors.

Twinkle recently penned the following in a piece for The Times of India, “On the other hand, being bored at one point, (before the advent of smartphones, where I could idle away hours scrolling through feeds of airport looks) also made me more receptive to taking up the arduous task of jogging with my co-actor, which eventually led to matrimony and two kids with slightly more athletic genes.”

Films like International Khiladi and Zulmi starring Twinkle and Akshay were released in 1999. Aarav and Nitara were born to them after their 2001 wedding. On social media, Twinkle often uploads hysterical content about her marriage.

The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary last month, and she shared a picture of a card Akshay had chosen for her. She also recounted the time she told him she would never get married to him. “Only he could have found the perfect card! On our fifth date, I told him, ‘I would never marry someone like you.’ He instantly replied,’ I don’t remember asking you.’ I was so impressed with that line.”

“It’s been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, independence and stability.’ As for what he has written in the card: I don’t know if I have the wisdom of a queen but the man does have the patience of a saint and most importantly, a heart of gold. You don’t have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other enough. #bestfriends #behindthescenes,” she further added.