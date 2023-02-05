Exhibition on ‘Flood Resilient Community Design’ held

Following the devastating floods of 2022 in Pakistan,the faculty and students of Architecture took up the initiative to propose innovative strategies for vulnerable communities. The projects exhibited were the result of 4 months of research, survey and design for the flood affected areas of South Punjab, in collaboration with the District Government of Taunsa Tehsil, D.G Khan. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Architect Saad Khan, chairman Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP), Prof.Syed Asad Hussain, Director COMSATS Lahore campus and Dr.Shariyeh Hosseini Nasab chairperson Department of Architecture COMSATS University. The projects were supervised by Ms.Nabah Saad Ali, Ms.Shajeea Shuja and Mr.Ghammaz Hussnain, assistant professors of the department of architecture at COMSATS University. The session was well attended by several architects, students, professors and professionals in the field.