Cool Assistant Commissioner of North Nazimabad is making netizens shocked!

The new Assistant Commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad Hazim Bangwar is breaking the internet with his bright and vibrant personality. The cool Assistant Commissioner of Karachi’s locality North Nazimabad has taken everyone with his funky dress and style.

Hazim Bangwar’s mother is a fashion designer and moved to New York where he attended Midwood High School. Bangwar moved to London where he finished his First degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London and later a second degree in Law from the University of London.

He spent his academic days producing music. His demos were heard by Evan Rogers and later shipped out to Interscope Records where Jay Brown, an A&R executive at the record label, was one of the first to hear the demo. After Jimmy Lovine, the CEO at Interscope Records heard the demo and he signed a two-year deal with Bangwar.

In November 2019, Bangwar released his first title ‘Haram’ which trended top in India, Egypt, Hungry, and South Korea making him the first Pakistani singer to reach the international charts with an English song.