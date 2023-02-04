Faysal Quraishi opens up about how he proposed to his wife

Faysal Quraishi is a fantastic Pakistani TV actor. Because of his excellent acting and countless hit drama serials, the actor has ace acting skills and his top notch performances are loved by millions of his fans. He recently appeared on Ayaz Samoo’s show, where he discussed his proposal to wife and marriage life. “My love story is very simple; there is no complexity in it; I saw Sana at a friend’s wedding, and I tried a lot to talk to her because I was single at the time and I wanted to get settled in my life,” he explained. In start, she didn’t even talk to me, after a lot of tries, I managed to send her email, she didn’t even check email for two years, I did another email and I said to her, ‘I want to marry you’ and she said, ‘talk to my father’. I talked to her father and then I said to him that I want to settle down and I think Sana is a good choice”. Faysal added, “Sana showed me a scene with my daughter in drama and said, you treat me just like this, I then replied to her that you behave like a child,” when speaking about the drama scene of his serial Farq.