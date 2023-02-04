Indian pacer Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma, the man who bowled India to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Joginder has represented India in four ODIs and as many T20Is for India between 2004 and 2007, picking a total of five wickets across the formats. In the crunch moments of the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, Joginder was picked as a surprise choice by the then captain MS Dhoni to bowl the final over. With Pakistan needing six off four balls with one wicket remaining, he got Misbahul Haq to scoop to S Sreesanth at short fine leg to help India left the trophy, which remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history.

“My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport,” he said in a statement. “To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality.” Joginder was also part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the first four seasons, where he picked 12 wickets in 16 matches. Representing Haryana in domestic cricket, he played a total of 77 first class matches, 80 List A matches and 43 T20s. He last played competitive cricket in 2017, for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Following his playing career, he served as the deputy superintendent of police in the Hisar district of Haryana, and was on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19. He was part of the Legends League Cricket in 2022. In the statement, he also said he would continue to be involved in the sport. “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”