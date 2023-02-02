PM inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUP), which will produce 1,100 mega watt of electricity.

The project has been completed with assistance from China.

Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said K-3 was a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China.

He congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China which led to the completion of the project. He said the staff of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission who contributed to the project would be invited to the Prime Minister’s Office for public recognition.

The prime minister said in view of $27 billion energy import bill, Pakistan required alternative and cheaper sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

He said Pakistan was gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000 mega watts through hydel power, however, regretted that the power generation stood merely at 10,000 megawatt.

He recalled that the project of KANUP was finalized during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending cooperation in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in a video message emphasized the importance of using safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faced challenges of climate change.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Raja Ali Raza Anwar said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had declared KANUP as a high power producing facility with its 27.15 percent production.

Apex Committee: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will participate in apex committee meeting at Peshawar’s Governor House on Friday.

In the meeting, which will be held after 15 months, the corps commander, KP IG, and chiefs of other institutions will also take part. The key decisions were set to take place in the meeting over the law and order situation and terrorism following the tragedy in Peshawar.

It was also expected to take decisions to set up targeted operations to end the menace of terrorism.

Moreover, an updated list of elements involved in terrorism – their facilitators and hideouts – will also be presented in the apex committee meeting at Governor House.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as President of PML-N Balochistan.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had nominated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for the office in consultation with the party.

The prime minister congratulated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, who called on him here, on getting the new responsibility and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed the hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhel would organize the PML-N well in Balochistan and run the party affairs in a better way.

Former prime minister and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Education Rana Tanvir Hussain were also present in the meeting.