King Salman Relief Centre launches relief project

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a project to distribute 25,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits weighing approximately 3965 tons among flood affected people living across Pakistan. 350,000 Individuals will be benefited from this relief assistance.

Due to critical situation after floods and dire need of relief goods, KSrelief took initiative to provide 25,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winters relief kits. KSrelief have already distributed 10,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winters relief kits in First & second phase of this project.

Each NFIs kit comprises 2 blankets, a Shelter Kit with plastic Matt, Kitchen Set with jerry can and antibiotic soaps. while winter package includes 2 Quilts, men’s and women’s shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men women and children, 4 Children Cap, 2 Children Maflars & sweaters and 4 men’s and women’s warmers for needy families living in the affected and colder regions of Pakistan.

The third and fourth phase of NFI project is under distribution process and will be completed soon in all the affected areas of Punjab and Sindh.

All these relief packages will be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of registered NGOs (implementing partners) and local government.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Pakistan.