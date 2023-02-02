‘Clean Multan’ campaign to be highlighted in Friday sermons

In connection with the “Clean Multan” campaign by the Multan Waste Management Company, a walk was organized on Thursday in which hundreds of people from all walks of life participated. The walk was led by Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ghulam Mustafa, PHA Director General Asif Rauf Khan, and SP Cantt Uzair Ahmad.

The participants of the walk carried banners inscribed with the slogan “Let’s Clean Multan”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mustafa said the “Clean Multan” campaign is a commendable initiative of the Multan Waste Management Company.

During the campaign, he stated that 68 city union councils will have zero waste and 112 city roads will be washed with water. Ghulam Mustafa said the company has the support of more than 10 departments for the cleaning campaign.

PHA DG Asif Rauf Khan pledged that the PHA will provide full support to the “Clean Multan” campaign. He said during the campaign, parks will be cleaned and saplings will be planted. He said the “Clean Multan” campaign will help to decorate the city in the spring season. PHA Manager of Operations Anwarul Haq, while giving a briefing on the occasion, said a large-scale awareness campaign is being launched to get the cooperation of the citizens and the help of schools, NGOs, and business organizations to make the cleaning campaign successful, while imams of mosques have been requested to highlight the importance of cleanliness in Friday prayers. In the briefing, it was further informed that the company’s target is to make the City of Saints beautiful and clean. The walk started at Multan Tea House and ended at Arts Council Park.