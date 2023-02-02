Shah Rukh Khan is a legend, says author Paulo Coelho

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan opened in theatres on January 25 and emerged as a blockbuster. The film received positive reviews with critics praising the performances and packaging. It also received a thumbs up from the likes of Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt. Celebrated author Paulo Coelho has now given a shout-out to SRK. Pathaan is a spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. It is a part of Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan has proved to be a massive success at the box office. Paulo Coelho has now taken to Twitter to congratulate SRK and call him a ‘legend’. He further urged those not familiar with him to watch My Name is Khan to familiarise themselves with his acting prowess.

“King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”),” he tweeted.

He shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan thanking his fans.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. John Abraham plays the antagonist, while Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. Pathaan is currently playing in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This is SRK’s first major release Zero (2018). Post Pathaan, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and the Atlee-directed Jawan.