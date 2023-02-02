Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot on February 6th 2023

Rumored couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might be getting married on 6th of February. Several reports have suggested that Shershaah co-stars will be tying the knot next week in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

According to a report by ETimes, a source has stated that couple will be getting married next week. The source said, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th.”

Sources suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family, along with many celebrities. A five-star hotel has been booked in Jaisalmer for the guests, with traditional Rajasthani dishes being served. A wedding reception is expected to be held in Delhi and Mumbai after the ceremony.

India Today also shared a report on Thursday that Shahid Kapoor who was Kiara’s co-star in her debut film will be attending the wedding alongside his wife Mira Rajput. The report stated, “IndiaToday.in has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor along with Mira Rajput will be attending the Sid-Kiara wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will be a full three-day function including mehendi and sangeet.”