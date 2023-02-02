Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to star as a married couple on screen for the first time

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. They are not only good actors but are also parents to two adorable kids. Well, Angad, who is always a treat to watch on screen, now is all set to be paired opposite his wife Neha Dhupia for the first time on screen. The couple who have been married for nearly 5 years are going to be seen enchanting the audiences with their chemistry on screen. The duo are the most admired couple for their love which is clearly visible whenever they are seen together in public and on their respective social media.

The couple is now coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film happened in Mumbai and has already culminated. Agand will be playing the character of Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of covid lockdowns. A source reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed”.

Yesterday, Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash as his kids Yash and Roohi turned 6. We spotted several names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Gauri Khan and many more along with their kids.

It was a full star-studded party and Karan was twinning with his kids in black. Karan’s close friend Neha Dhupia also arrived at the party along with hubby Angad Bedi.

The actress looked cool in an all-denim fit whereas the latter looked dashing in an all-black ensemble.