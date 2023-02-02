Sarwat Gilani speaks out against online trolls

Sarwat Gilani, a seasoned actress from Lollywood, has established herself as one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry because of her work on the widely acclaimed movie Joyland.

The Churails actor appeared on her friend and neighbour Frieha Altaf’s FWhy Podcast and shared how celebrities struggle with inner complexes after reading negative comments under their posts. She also urged people to focus on the positive side of things more. “Let’s call out trolls because I feel that a lot of celebrities go through a lot of tough times, they almost fall into depression, insecurity [and] shame.”

Gilani referred to online hatred as “lethal,” adding that it causes people to stop using social media because “because it creeps under your skin” The performer claimed she doesn’t allow herself to be bullied when talking about herself personally. “I am the bully, I can’t be bullied. I will be a bully to people who are bullying me, always. I never bully weak or meek people. I feel that just because you have an internet connection and a keyboard, it does not give you the entitlement to put people down.”

The Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam actor called it our culture to always focus on the negative rather than encouraging the positive. “That has become such a cultural thing for us. We don’t raise anything, be it a leader, a political figure or someone from the entertainment industry. If someone is doing good, we will not talk about it. The ones who are doing something wrong, we will talk about them. It’s our culture,” she added.

Explaining the psychology behind such a mindset, she exclaimed, “[It’s] because we aren’t happy and content in our own lives. We’re very pathetic. We are because we judge, we bring people down, we want to come out as the right person and we are not even honest with ourselves. We’ll never correct ourselves, we will never say sorry. It needs to change.”