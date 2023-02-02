Ex-wife Aliza requests apology from Feroze Khan

Syeda Aliza Sultan has sent a legal notice to her ex-husband Feroze Khan. In the notice, Syeda Aliza Sultan in which she addressed all the accusations and claims of Feroze Khan. On 16th January, Feroze Khan sent a notice to Aliza in which he said that the accusations against Aliza has damaged her career and stature. He also shared personal details on social media.

Syeda demanded an apology from Feroze Khan in her response. Syeda Aliza Sultan’s counsel responded to Feroze Khan’s claims that Aliza’s writing diminished his reputation by saying, “it was Syeda Aliza Sultan’s right to write whatever she wants as she keeps the right to express her views as a free citizen” Aliza’s attorney added that the court is in possession of all relevant records and that all allegations of domestic abuse are accurate. The assertion made by Aliza that Feroze Khan was to blame for her accusations was also denied by Aliza’s attorney. No one is allowed to post personally identifiable information on social media, according to the court reporter. After the information was revealed, Syeda Aliza sought an apology because the anguish she had experienced was great.

Aliza responded, “my present and future is very good” in response to a comment that said she was unfortunate since she divorced a very lovely person and her future was now unsafe.