EU Commission appoints coordinator to combat anti-Muslim hatred

The European Commission on Wednesday appointed Marion Lalisse as its new coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, an official statement from the commission said.

It said that Lalisse will work with Member States, European institutions, civil society and academia to strengthen policy responses in the field of anti-Muslim hatred. In her new role, it said, the coordinator will be the main point of contact for organisations working in this field in the EU. “I welcome Ms Lalisse, as the new coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, whose work will ensure responses to hatred, as well as structural and individual discrimination against Muslims,” Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli said.

She said that we must fight anti-Muslim hatred in all areas of life including education, employment and social policy. “We must also gather data about, monitor and tackle all instances of anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination.” Taking to Twitter, Lalisse said that she was honoured to be appointed as the new EU Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination. She said that it was an important topic that required joint efforts and commitment. Lalisse graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies University of London, the College of Europe and University of Toulouse Le Mirail.