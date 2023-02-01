Kabirwala hospital officials booked in nurse death case

A nurse at a government hospital in Kabirwala died after she was allegedly gang-raped by a gang in Khanewal town, 50 km from Multan. The police registered a case against the three nominated Kabirwal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital officials and their two unidentified accomplices.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi issued a strict notice regarding the incident and sought a report from the inspector general, saying that the incident should be fully investigated and the accused should be arrested immediately. Mr Naqvi also expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected family and gave the assurance of providing justice. The Kabirwala police registered a case against the Kabirwala Tehsil Headquarters hospital’s medical superintendent and the human resource manager and started the action.

According to the complainant, the husband of the deceased nurse and his wife was the head nurse at the Kabirwala THQ hospital. She went to hospital on January 27 for night shift duty. At the hospital, the female medical superintendent asked her to go to Khanewal city with the HR manager and a driver for some work. She, the HR manager, the driver, and some unidentified persons went to Khanewal and did not return home in the morning. The applicant stated he received a call from his wife’s mobile phone that his wife was admitted to the hospital and was in an unconscious condition. He said when he reached the hospital, doctors referred her to the Nishtar Hospital in Multan for treatment. She died at Nishtar Hospital on Monday. He alleged that his wife was gang-raped by a gang with the connivance of the medical superintendent. She was injected with toxic material.