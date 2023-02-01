Alizeh Shah’s new bold photos invite fans trolling

Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah continued to remain in the limelight as her bold persona and chic looks are the reasons why the 22-year-old massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her. Besides winning hearts for glamorous looks, the Taqdeer star is often at the end of brutal trolling from the moral brigade who questioned her fashion choices. This time, Alizeh shared new sun-kissed pictures in casual wear. “Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge,” she captioned the post. The clicks shared by the Pakistani star garnered a little praise as scores of keyboard warriors were displeased with her pose and bold looks. Lately, Shah was praised for his performance in Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles. Alizeh Shah is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently.