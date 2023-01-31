Army defeat PAF in final to win Inter Departmental Basketball Championship

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Pakistan Army won the Inter Departmental National Basketball Championship after defeating Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 76-52 in the final at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad here on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)acting director general Muhammad Ibrar, Army Sports Directorate secretary Col Sadaf Akram, Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) secretary general Khalid Bashir, organising secretary Ouj E Zahoor and other dignities. In the final, Army dominated throughout the final encounter and never allowed their opponents to fight back for the coveted trophy. Army took lead of 13 points till the half time 39-26. Army ace players Muhammad Hamza and Ammar Tughlab played vital role for the champions with 24 points and 20 points respectively. PAF’s Ahmed Jan scored 21 and Umair Jan scored 12 points respectively. In the third position match, Pakistan WAPDA outclassed POF 68-51. WAPDA led the match at half time 40-15. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Mazari praised the players participating in the championship and said that the government was trying to promote sports activities in the country. The IPC Minister congratulated the basketball federation for conducting wonderful tournaments and showed his full support to the national basketball federation for improving standard of basketball in the country. He said those national sports federations which would bring medals would be funded by the PSB. “We will also provide them foreign coaches for better performance.” Seven teams participated in the five days championship which was organized by the Federal Basketball Association under the umbrella of the Pakistan Basketball Federation.