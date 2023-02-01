Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 179612 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 208400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 1 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 208,400 Rs 191,032 Rs 182,350 Rs 156,300 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 178,669 Rs 163,779 Rs 156,336 Rs 134,002 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,867 Rs 16,378 Rs 15,634 Rs 13,400 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 506,521 Rs 464,308 Rs 443,206 Rs 379,890

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.