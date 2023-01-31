Kailash Kher attacked during concert in Karnataka

Over the years, singer Kailash Kher has mesmerised audiences with his soulful voice. Besides his songs for films, his independent music pieces have also received a lot of love from his fans. A section of his fans keeps a tab on all of his upcoming events so that they can see their favourite singer performing live. However, at times some miscreants too are found among the fans and they cross the boundaries of human decency. Something similar recently happened with Kailash Kher yesterday when two boys threw a water bottle at him when he was performing live at the Hampi Festival.

In a shocking incident, the Padma Shri awardee was attacked during his live performance in Karnataka. For the unversed, a three-day Hampi Utsav has been organised at the World Heritage site Hampi beginning from January 27. Among many other artists, Kailash Kher also performed over there. Reportedly, the singer was singing ‘Tu Jaane Na’ from Azab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani when two men attacked him with a bottle.

As per media reports, two boys from the audience demanded the singer to sing Kannada songs. Later, they threw a water bottle at him. The video of the same is making rounds on the internet. The Karnataka Police have taken the two youths from the audience gallery into custody. However, the police are yet to give details of the detained persons.

The officials stated that the incident took place during the musical program at the historical Hampi Utsav on Sunday evening. The youths were demanding Kannada songs from the beginning of the program. Speaking of the festival, besides Kailash, Hindi playback singer Armaan Mallik, and Sandalwood singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit and Anannya Bhath, also performed live.