IG Punjab for effective monitoring to improve police response

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that timely resolution of problems of the citizens and immediate provision of relief to them can strengthen the atmosphere of public trust in the police, so the staff posted in the 1787 Complaint Center should be more diligent, sincere and duty-bound than before and provide all possible relief to distressed citizens. IG Punjab directed the officers to improve the performance of 1787 complaint management system and police response to citizens’ complaints through effective supervision and close monitoring.

He emphasised upon that those officers or personnel who show delay in action on complaints sent from 1787, a departmental action should not be delayed against them. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that DIG IAB, AIG Complaints and AIG Inspection will listen to the calls of 1787 on daily basis and they will also contact with concerned RPO and DPO to redress the calls related to serious problems of the citizens. Moreover, IG Punjab will himself talk to the citizens and issue orders on the complaints pointed out by DIG IAB.

IG Punjab directed to ensure the departmental accountability of those who are not interested in complaints of citizens and from the district where the complaint of delay in registration of FIR or flawed investigation is received, disciplinary action against those responsible will not be delayed after inquiry. He said that the IGP Complaint Center 1787 is being made a relief center for the citizens in the true sense and I will personally check the action report on the citizens’ complaints. He gave these instructions taking to officers and staff during his visit to the 1787 Complaint Management System at the Central Police Office today. IG Punjab listened to the phone calls of the citizens and issued orders while inspecting the staff working.

IG Punjab issued Show cause notices to DSP Khanpur and Chobara Layyah , SHO Zahir Peer and City Mianwali for non-registration of FIR. IG Punjab directed RPO Bahawalpur to take immediate action and send a report on the complaint of fraud by a woman resident of Bahawalnagar. Likewise, DPO has been directed to take departmental and legal action against the officials after an inquiry on the woman’s complaint against the police personnel in Sahiwal.

IG Punjab ordered DPOs to take action against those responsible for the delay in FIR registration on the complaints of the citizens of Kasur and Gujranwala. On the call of a journalist, he ordered to increase patrolling and take counter measures in different areas of Lahore to end the menace of drug. On the complaint of a citizen of Sialkot, the IG Punjab ordered immediate steps to arrest the fugitive suspects who fled abroad involved in the murder and said that the accused should be brought under the grip of the law and punished. IG Punjab directed that DIG Internal Accountability and AIG Complaints and AIG Inspection should set priorities for action on public complaints received on 1787. He said that refresher courses should be conducted to increase the capacity building of staff deployed in 1787 Complaint Management System so that they can provide immediate relief to the citizens while performing their duties more efficiently. IG Punjab ordered the officers and staff of 1787 Complaint Cell to continue giving special instructions for redressal of public grievances. DIG IAB, Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints Shakirullah Shahid, AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, AIG Development Rana Mansoorul Haq and other officers were present on this occasion.