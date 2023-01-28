Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28 January 2023 is being sold for Rs. 171125 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 199600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 28 January 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 199,600 Rs 182,966 Rs 174,650 Rs 149,700 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 171,125 Rs 156,864 Rs 149,734 Rs 128,344 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,112 Rs 15,686 Rs 14,973 Rs 12,834 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 485,132 Rs 444,702 Rs 424,491 Rs 363,849

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.